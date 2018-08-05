Two children among three people killed in Brampton, Ont., crash: police

Police say two children and a woman were killed Saturday night in a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont., northwest of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 50 and Countryside Drive just after 9 p.m.
They said a 47-year-old woman died at the scene and that three children were rushed to hospital, where two were later pronounced dead.
The other child, along with two adults, were all listed in stable condition.
No information about the cause of the crash, or the names of the victims was immediately released.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.