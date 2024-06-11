Two children remain in hospital after Saskatchewan school bus crash

Two children remain in hospital for observation after a crash that saw a school bus roll over off a road in rural Saskatchewan.

The crash happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of two gravel roads near Rockglen, in the southwest part of the province.

RCMP say nine children were treated for various injuries at the scene.

Ryan Boughen, with the Prairie South School Division, says five were sent home with bumps and bruises.

Four were taken to a nearby hospital and two have since been released.

The bus driver had minor injuries while the driver and passenger of the other vehicle, an SUV, were uninjured.

Boughen says the SUV hit the rear end of the bus, driving it forward into a roadside ditch, where it rolled.

“It clipped the back end of the bus and put it into the ditch,” Boughen said.

The children’s families have been notified, police say.

The nine children on the bus were from Rockglen School, a kindergarten to Grade 12 school in the community.

Boughen says the students were in Grades 2 to 11.