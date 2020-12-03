Two COVID-19 cases detected in Nova Scotia’s Sipekne’katik First Nation

Open this photo in gallery Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack speaks to the media in Saulnierville, N.S., on Oct. 18, 2020. JOHN MORRIS/Reuters

Two cases of COVID-19 have been identified on a Nova Scotia First Nation reserve.

Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack said the band was notified of the positive results by public health officials on Wednesday.

Sack said initial findings suggest the first infection was contracted outside the community and the virus was then passed on to the second person.

He said a small number of contacts have been identified, and contact tracing is under way to help identify anyone else who may have interacted with one of the positive cases.

“I understand and respect privacy, but the community is going a little crazy wondering who it is,” Sack said in an interview Thursday. “We have a small and tight-knit community, so everyone is wondering whether they came in contact or not.”

He said at this point band officials don’t anticipate the need to close off the community, although that would be a difficult choice to make in any event.

“Our community doesn’t have a grocery store or anything like that, so people need to leave our community regardless,” Sack said.

The chief said the band council was monitoring the situation closely and working directly with provincial health officials.

He said he is advising community members to stay home if they can and to follow public health guidelines on hygiene and physical distancing.

Nova Scotia reported 17 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total number of active cases to 127. The vast majority are in the Halifax area.

Sipekne’katik is about 70 kilometres north of Halifax.

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health is expressing guarded optimism about case numbers as the province deals with a COVID-19 outbreak. Dr. Robert Strang says restrictions in the Halifax area will be reassessed next week and could either be extended at that time or possibly eased. The Canadian Press

