Two cruise ships carrying 248 Canadians on the move after several people test positive for COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery The cruise ship MS Zaandam navigates through the pacific side of the Panama Canal, in Panama City, on March 29, 2020. ERICK MARCISCANO/Reuters

Two cruise ships carrying nearly 2,700 passengers and crew, including 248 Canadians are on the move after being stranded off the coast of Panama following the deaths of four passengers with flu-like symptoms.

Holland America’s MS Zaandam and MS Rotterdam have passed through the Panama Canal and are sailing toward Florida.

The MS Zaandam had been anchored on the west side of the canal after reporting four people on board had died nearly 200 passengers and crew were exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

Holland America says several people on the ship have since tested positive for COVID-19.

Catherine McLeod says she and her husband are among several hundred passengers who have been transferred to the Zaandam’s sister ship, the MS Rotterdam.

Holland America says it still does not have a port of destination, but usually docks in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

