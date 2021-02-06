 Skip to main content
Two dead, 3 injured after stabbing and police shooting in East Gwillimbury, Ont.

East Gwillimbury, Ontario
The Canadian Press
A woman has died and three other people — including two young children — were in hospital following a stabbing in East Gwillimbury, Ont., police said Saturday as they announced the suspect in the case had also died.

Officers were called about a stabbing on Saturday afternoon, said Const. Laura Nicolle of the York Regional Police, and arrived on scene to find one woman dead.

“We have since learned that there are three other people who have been rushed to hospital with significant injuries,” she said. “That is an infant, a young child and a second adult female.”

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of the suspect, a man the Special Investigations Unit has said was shot by police.

Nicolle said police don’t believe anybody else was involved in the incident.

“We do want to make sure the community knows there is no ongoing public safety concern,” she said. “The suspect we believe was involved in the stabbings is deceased.”

Nicolle said that the investigation is ongoing nonetheless, and a heavy police presence is expected to remain in place in the area for some time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2021.

