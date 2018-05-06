 Skip to main content

Two dead after boat capsizes off coast of Port Medway, N.S.

REGION OF QUEENS MUNICIPALITY, N.S.
The Canadian Press

Two people are dead after a boat capsized off the coast of Port Medway in the Region of Queens Municipality, N.S.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax says rescuers responded to a call Saturday morning reporting an overturned crabbing vessel.

The centre, along with the RCMP, fire departments, and community members scoured the shore and water for about three hours.

A 55-year-old woman was found unresponsive on the beach and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

A man, also 55, was found near the boat by a vessel and was also unresponsive.

Capt. Marc Greatti, a spokesman for the JRCC, says no other people were reported missing.

