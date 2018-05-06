Two dead after boat capsizes off coast of Port Medway, N.S.

Two people are dead after a boat capsized off the coast of Port Medway in the Region of Queens Municipality, N.S.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax says rescuers responded to a call Saturday morning reporting an overturned crabbing vessel.

The centre, along with the RCMP, fire departments, and community members scoured the shore and water for about three hours.

Story continues below advertisement

A 55-year-old woman was found unresponsive on the beach and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

A man, also 55, was found near the boat by a vessel and was also unresponsive.

Capt. Marc Greatti, a spokesman for the JRCC, says no other people were reported missing.