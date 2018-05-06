Two dead after boat capsizes off coast of Port Medway, N.S.

Two people are dead after a boat capsized off the coast of Port Medway in the Region of Queens Municipality, N.S.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax says rescuers responded to a call Saturday morning reporting an overturned crabbing vessel.
The centre, along with the RCMP, fire departments, and community members scoured the shore and water for about three hours.
A 55-year-old woman was found unresponsive on the beach and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.
A man, also 55, was found near the boat by a vessel and was also unresponsive.
Capt. Marc Greatti, a spokesman for the JRCC, says no other people were reported missing.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.