Two dead after glider collides with tow plane in southern Alberta

Emergency medical officials say two people are dead after a glider crashed southwest of Calgary.

EMS responded to reports of the crash near the Cu Nim Gliding Club, which is east of Black Diamond, Alta., shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

Two people who were in the glider were pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say a collision between the glider and its tow plane happened in the air, not long after the glider’s release.

They say officers will secure the site until Transportation Safety Board investigators arrive on Saturday morning.

Black Diamond is about 65 kilometres southwest of Calgary.