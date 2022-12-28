Winnipeg police say two people have died after an apartment fire early on Christmas morning.

A city news release says members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the six-storey building on Qu’Appelle Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. on Dec. 25 and saw heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.

Six people were sent to hospital, including three in critical condition.

Police could not confirm today whether the two people who died were among those taken to hospital, as no information could be provided until next of kin were notified.

The city reported four other fires that did not result in any death or injury during the evening of Dec. 24 and early morning of Dec. 25.

Police say they arrested a suspect shortly after the fire but that they were later released with no charges laid.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Winnipeg Transit deployed buses to the scene on Sunday to provide shelter for evacuees, and an emergency social services team was deployed to assist 42 displaced residents in finding temporary accommodations.