downtown Toronto, on Mar. 12.

Police say a man has been arrested after a daytime shooting in downtown Toronto that left two dead and sent one woman to hospital.

Toronto police say two officers were also injured in a foot pursuit and were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to a shooting at Dundas Street and Parliament Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say one man died at the scene and a second man died in hospital.

They say a woman was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers have recovered a firearm.