Two people are dead and nine are injured after a pickup truck drove into pedestrians along a downtown road in Amqui, Que., on Monday.

The driver, a 38-year-old man who lives in the region, turned himself in to provincial police and was arrested on suspicion of committing a fatal hit and run. Police have not released his name.

Claude Doiron, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec, the provincial police force, said investigators are still trying to determine whether the driver was acting deliberately. He said the charges against the driver could change in light of new information.

The two people who died were both men, one in his 60s, the other in his 70s, Mr. Doiron said. Two of the injuries are considered serious.

Alain Gilbert, a trucker who witnessed the aftermath while driving nearby, described seeing victims spread over a distance of hundreds of metres in the town, which is located about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

A spokesperson for the regional health board confirmed a Code Orange had been declared at the Amqui hospital. This normally indicates a disaster situation, or one with a high number of casualties.

The collisions took place around 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The 38-year-old, whom police consider the only suspect, drove himself to a provincial police station.

“Everything suggests this was an isolated incident and that there’s no danger to the population,” Mr. Doiron said. “What we’re trying to understand is whether it was a deliberate act or not.“

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault extended their sympathies to residents in Twitter posts on Monday.

“My heart is with the people of Amqui, Quebec today,” Mr. Trudeau wrote. “As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I’m keeping everyone affected in my thoughts. And to the first responders: Thank you for acting quickly, courageously, and professionally.“

Pascal Bérubé, the Member of the National Assembly for the region, said on Twitter that the population would need “comfort and support.”

“This quiet community is shaken by this tragedy,” he wrote.

