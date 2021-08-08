Two dead, two in critical condition after early morning shooting in Toronto’s Kensington Market

Two people are dead and another two injured after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Kensington Market area.

Local police say four people were found with gunshot wounds at Spadina Avenue and Oxford Street, which borders the Kensington Market and Chinatown neighbourhoods.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene while the other two were rushed to hospital, police said on social media.

Police have not released information on any suspects.

