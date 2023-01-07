Emergency officials say two people are dead after a house fire in a rural area near Comox, B.C.

Comox Fire Rescue assistant chief Jim Larivier says a male and female have died in a fire at a one-storey home reported Friday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m.

He says the cause of the fire is under investigation by the RCMP and the area fire commissioner.

The identities of the two victims have yet to be released.

Larivier says there were no other injuries reported as a result of the fire.

He says the home was fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived.