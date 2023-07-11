Two people injured in a fiery bus crash on a Manitoba highway in June have been discharged from hospital.

Shared Health, the provincial health organization, says seven patients remain in hospital, with one receiving critical care.

Seniors were on a minibus taking a trip to a casino in Carberry in southwestern Manitoba on June 15 when the bus drove into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The crash left 16 people on the bus dead, including one who later died in hospital.

The 25 people on the bus, including the driver, were from Dauphin and surrounding area.

The seniors who died have been remembered as people who were loved by their families and friends.