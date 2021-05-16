 Skip to main content
Two found dead after standoff in First Nations community in eastern Quebec

LISTUGUJ, QUE.
The Canadian Press
Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home following a standoff on the Listuguj First Nation.

The Bureau of Independent Investigations issued a statement saying officers from the Listuguj Police Department were dispatched to the residence near the New Brunswick border at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday to investigate reports of gunfire.

When the officers arrived, they heard gunshots and determined that a 28-year-old man was inside the home on Riverside Drive.

When the man refused to co-operate, Quebec provincial police were called in to handle the case.

Soon after the man surrendered to police at 5:20 p.m., officers entered the home and found two seriously injured people.

Both later died in hospital.

No other details were released about the victims or the suspect, who was taken into custody.

The independent agency confirmed that Quebec City police are conducting a parallel investigation.

Meanwhile, the local band council issued a statement Sunday saying the Mi’kmaq government would be offering support services, including grief counselling, for community members.

“On behalf of myself and council, our hearts are with you,” Chief Darcy Gray said in a brief statement. “Our government will continue to make every effort to provide support for those in need through these difficult times.”

The council asked residents to stay away from the crime scene.

They also said a sacred fire would remain lit until Thursday.

Gray said the council would not be releasing further details and would not respond to media requests.

The Listuguj First Nation includes about 4,058 members, about half of whom live off reserve.

The community is located on the north side of the Restigouche River, across from Campbellton, N.B.

