 Skip to main content

World Two French officers found guilty of raping Canadian tourist

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Two French officers found guilty of raping Canadian tourist

The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Emily Spanton arrives at court in Paris, Jan. 14, 2019.

Francois Mori/The Associated Press

Two French policemen have been convicted of gang-raping a Canadian tourist inside the Paris police headquarters and sentenced to seven years in prison.

The case centred on an assault at 36 Quai des Orfevres, a famous address depicted in many crime movies and novels.

The Canadian woman, Emily Spanton, said she met a group of officers in an Irish pub in April 2014 and they invited her for a night tour of police headquarters.

Story continues below advertisement

There, she claimed she was forced to drink whisky, perform oral sex and was raped several times.

The Associated Press does not usually identify alleged victims of sexual violence unless they agree to be named or come forward voluntarily and identify themselves, as Spanton did.

Spanton first said that she had been raped by four officers before revising her testimony to three. Only two policemen have been brought to court.

The officers, both members of a police unit that specializes in serious criminal cases such as armed robbery, denied any wrongdoing and claim the alleged victim consented to sexual interactions during a booze-fuelled evening.

Judges initially threw out the case but the Paris prosecutor and Spanton won their appeal to have it brought before a jury.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter