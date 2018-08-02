Two Hamilton paramedics charged in death of Good Samaritan

Two Hamilton paramedics have been charged in the case of a Good Samaritan who allegedly lay dying on a Hamilton sidewalk for 40 minutes before he was taken to hospital.

Mario Posteraro, head of the Hamilton paramedics' union, said Wednesday night that two paramedics were charged with failure to provide the necessities of life in the death of 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi on Dec. 2, 2017.

Mr. Al-Hasnawi, a student at Brock University, had just left the Al-Moustafa Islamic centre in Hamilton when he saw two younger men allegedly accosting an older man.

He intervened, and was shot in the stomach. His younger brother ran to a nearby store to call 911--but when paramedics arrived around 9 p.m., witnesses said they allegedly dismissed the teen's pain and accused him of acting.

When the ambulance finally pulled away, there were no sirens flashing. The 19-year-old was taken to St. Joseph’s Healthcare, even though the city’s lead trauma centre (where gun-shot victims are typically treated) is Hamilton General Hospital. He died in hospital that night.

Hundreds of mourners came out after the teen's death, and the university announced that a scholarship would be established in his name.

On Wednesday, Mr. Posteraro said the charges are "unprecedented" and "creates significant concern for the profession."

Hamilton Police called in the Niagara Regional Police Service to investigate the matter.

In a post to social media Wednesday night, Niagara Regional Police said “the Hamilton EMS investigation remains ongoing. We hope to provide a media release in the next 24 hrs regarding recent developments. Until that time it would not be appropriate to provide further comment.​”

In an email statement, Hamilton Paramedic Service Acting Chief Russell Crocker said, “As the internal investigation being conducted by Hamilton Paramedic Service is nearing completion, we are unable to provide details on matters relating to Human Resources, labour relations or the employment status of its staff."

The Ministry of Health and Long Term Care, who were also conducting an investigation, did not respond to inquiries Wednesday night.

The names of the paramedics charged have not been made public.

Two men, Dale Burningsky King, 19, and James Matheson, 20, have been charged in connection with the homicide.