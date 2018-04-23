 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Two Humboldt Broncos players no longer in critical condition after fatal bus crash

Two Humboldt Broncos players no longer in critical condition after fatal bus crash

SASKATOON
The Canadian Press

Two Humboldt Broncos players are no longer listed in critical condition in a Saskatoon hospital following a crash that killed 16 people.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the patients continue to receive treatment along with four others from the junior hockey team.

It would not provide further details on their conditions, saying only that none of the six are critical.

Story continues below advertisement

Several others have been released or transferred to hospitals near their hometowns.

The team’s bus and a semi truck hauling peat moss collided while the bus was on the way to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan on April 6.

RCMP have said the truck was in an intersection at the time of the crash, but it’s too early to say what happened and whether charges will be laid.

The RCMP say a truck was in the intersection at the time of its fatal collision with the Humboldt Broncos bus. Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki says the force is working to determine why the truck was there. The Canadian Press
Report an error
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.