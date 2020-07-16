Two international sailors detained after docking unexpectedly in Labrador

The Labrador Sea was still rolling with heavy, two-metre swells as the little sailboat emerged from the darkness and slipped into the wharf in Makkovik.

By the time the town awoke on Monday, the questions had already started flying. Soon, all of Makkovik, a remote Inuit community of about 380 people on the Labrador coast, was talking about the unexpected yacht sailing under the flag of Norway – a country more than 4,000 kilometres away across the Atlantic Ocean.

“That morning, there was a big kerfuffle down at the docks about that boat,” said Denise Lane, who works at the Big Land Grocery store, a short walk away from the dock. “The cops were up there, searching the boat. Then they sent in the police plane.”

In normal times, international sailors are not an unusual sight in Makkovik, which is about 10 days sailing time across the sea from Greenland. But in a pandemic, with the Canadian border closed, unexpected arrivals of foreign vessels are a cause for panic.

“Everything kind of lit up when they arrived, people were calling us,” said Barry Andersen, Makkovik’s mayor. “Everybody was a bit concerned about the foreign flag on the back of that ship.”

Nunatsiavut, the self-governing Inuit territory that includes Makkovik, has not had a confirmed case of COVID-19, so people are especially wary of outside visitors, he explained. Elected officials have warned Labrador’s coastal communities, accessible only by plane or boat, are ill-equipped to handle an outbreak if one happens.

There has been little information released about the two crew members onboard. Mounties from Makkovik’s RCMP detachment detained the men under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, which governs immigration to Canada. They were later flown to Happy Valley-Goose Bay were they were put into isolation, and their 40-foot boat has been seized.

“It’s certainly a curious case,” said Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP spokesperson Glenda Power. “If you’re trying to get to Canada, Labrador would be a really rugged way to get in.”

The Canada Border Services Agency is investigating, and says it will “process the individuals under Canadian immigration law,” according to spokesperson Allan Donovan.

The RCMP confirmed the two men started their journey in Norway, before making a stop in Greenland. The force would not confirm their nationality.

The boat’s arrival has fuelled plenty of questions throughout the small community – including speculation the pair were seeking refugee status, which the CBSA has declined to comment on because it does not discuss individual immigration cases.

“People want to know, how many more are out there?” Mr. Andersen said. “I have no clue what they were doing. They must have had some port of call in mind.”

Getting to Makkovik would have been a dangerous crossing, said the mayor, who spent many years at sea working for the Canadian Coast Guard. The water off the coast of Labrador is known as “Iceberg Alley,” and the ocean conditions there are challenging even for much larger vessels. The yacht’s crew said they taking on water and had to make an emergency stop in Makkovik, he said.

A vessel that runs into trouble out there is a long way from help, Mr. Andersen said.

“You wouldn’t catch me out there in one of those little boats,” he said. “I’m not sure what their intentions were, but I guess they had to come in to see what the problems were. I don’t know where they were going if it hadn’t been for that.”

Children in Makkovik have been told not to visit the wharf because of fears over the virus, the mayor said, although the sailors weren’t exhibiting any symptoms. Fishing vessels from other parts of the province are still coming and going from Makkovik this summer, and parents don’t want their children exposed to people from outside the community.

But that hasn’t stopped people’s curiosity about the unexpected visitors from across the ocean, he said.

“In other years, this would no concern,” Mr. Andersen said. “But these guys arrived in the middle of a global pandemic.”

