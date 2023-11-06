Mounties say two men and a child are dead after a group of people fell through ice on a lake east of Saskatoon.

RCMP say witnesses saw five people go into Humboldt Lake on Saturday afternoon, and firefighters were able to pull out a woman and two girls.

One of the girls was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman and the other girl were taken to a nearby hospital.

The two men did not resurface.

An underwater recovery team went to the lake Sunday and found the men’s bodies.

RCMP did not say what the group had been doing on the ice but that it was not a criminal matter.