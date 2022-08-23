Police say two men who were shot in Montreal within 30 minutes of each other have died in hospital.

Montreal police say they received a call at about 1 p.m. about a 44-year-old man who was shot at a shopping centre in Town of Mount Royal, a city on the Island of Montreal.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was transported to hospital for serious injuries and has since succumbed to his injuries.

Police say they received another call at about 1:30 p.m. of a man who was shot at a restaurant in the southern end of the city.

They say the 50-year-old man has also died in hospital.

Police say they are investigating whether the two shootings are related.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.