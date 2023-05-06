Open this photo in gallery: The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Two New Brunswick men have died after falling from a fishing boat.

RCMP identified them as a 58-year-old man and a 33-year-old man both of Lamèque, a community off the northeastern tip of the Acadian Peninsula.

Mounties say officers were called just before 9 a.m. for to help in a search-and-rescue operation for two men who had fallen from a fishing boat about seven kilometres off the coast of Lamèque.

They say a helicopter, two airplanes and three boats from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre joined several local fishing boats in the search.

RCMP say the older man was found dead shortly after police arrived and the body of the younger man was located after a short search.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board and the New Brunswick coroner’s office are investigating.