 Skip to main content

Canada Two men killed after small plane crashes in Rougemont, Que.

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Two men killed after small plane crashes in Rougemont, Que.

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Two men have died after a small plane crashed Monday in an orchard east of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police identified the two victims as men aged 51 and 66-years-old, from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Mont-St-Gregoire, Que., southeast of Montreal.

Police say they received a call at about 11:40 a.m. regarding an ultralight plane that went down in Rougemont, Que.

Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters arrived first on the scene and used the jaws of life to extricate the victims, who were transported to hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear for the moment where the plane took off or where it was headed.

Provincial police are investigating the incident and the Transportation Safety Board have deployed a team of investigators.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter