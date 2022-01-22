Two men from eastern New Brunswick are dead following separate snowmobile crashes on Friday.

The RCMP say a 30-year-old man from Greenfield died when he lost control of his machine and collided with a tree on a trail near Williamstown, about 25 kilometres southwest of Miramichi.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. and the victim died at the scene.

In the Bouctouche area, a 38-year-old man from Boudreau West was killed around 7 p.m. when his snowmobile hit a fence post on a trail near the Girouardville road.

The driver also died at the scene.

In both cases, an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.