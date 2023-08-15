Open this photo in gallery: Flowers are shown at a makeshift memorial at the place where a mother of two, Karolina Huebner-Makurat, was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto, on July 10.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Two more people are facing charges in the case of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto’s east end last month.

Police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and robbery, while a 23-year-old woman was charged with being an accessory after the fact and obstructing justice.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat was killed while walking in the Leslieville neighbourhood at Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue around noon on July 7.

Police have said the 44-year-old mother of two was hit by a stray bullet after a physical altercation between three men resulted in shots being fired.

A 32-year-old man was arrested last month and charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Toronto police say they are still looking for a third suspect involved in the shooting and anyone with information should contact them.