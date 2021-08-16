 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Two N.W.T. communities under containment order after new COVID-19 cases identified

YELLOWKNIFE
The Canadian Press
Two communities in the Northwest Territories are under a containment order after cases of COVID-19 were identified over the weekend.

There is one confirmed case and five probable cases in Fort Good Hope, while Colville Lake has two confirmed cases.

Both communities are under a 10-day containment order, with specific rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.

Unvaccinated people who were in either community on or after Aug. 5 must isolate for 10 days and get a COVID-19 test, while vaccinated people need to monitor for symptoms.

Masks are mandatory, gatherings are banned and all non-essential businesses must close.

These are the first cases of COVID-19 in the territory since an outbreak at a Yellowknife school in June.

