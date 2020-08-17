 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Two of Peter Nygard’s sons file lawsuit alleging they were raped at father’s direction

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Peter Nygard is seen in a March 2, 2014, file photo.

Annie I. Bang/The Associated Press

Two sons of a Canadian fashion mogul have filed a lawsuit against their father saying they were statutorily raped at his direction when they were teenagers.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges Peter Nygard directed the rape of his sons by a sex worker.

It alleges that in 2018 Nygard’s 14-year-old son was brought to Winnipeg, where the woman was instructed to have sex with the teen to “make a man” out of him.

Story continues below advertisement

The lawsuit claims that Nygard instructed the same woman to have sex with another son, who was 15 years old at the time, in the Bahamas in 2004.

Nygard is facing a separate class-action lawsuit by 57 women alleging he used violence, intimidation, bribery and company employees to sexually assault victims and avoid accountability for decades.

Fashion executive Peter Nygard accused of sexually assaulting young girls

Nygard has previously denied all allegations and blames it on a conspiracy caused by a feud with his billionaire neighbour in the Bahamas.

He stepped down as chairman of his company after the FBI and police in New York City raided his offices in February soon after the initial lawsuit was filed.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies