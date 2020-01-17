 Skip to main content

Two Ontario men indicted in U.S. in alleged smuggling scheme to support Pakistan’s nuclear program

The Canadian Press
Two Ontario men and three others have been indicted in the United States in connection with an alleged smuggling scheme investigators say aimed to support Pakistan’s nuclear program.

Muhammad Ahsan Wali (Ahsan), 48, and Haji Wali Muhammad Sheikh (Haji), 82, both of Mississauga, Ont., are among five men alleged to have taken part in the conspiracy between September 2014 and last fall.

The group was indicted in federal court in October on charges of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the Export Control Reform Act, but the document was sealed until Wednesday.

The accused – who also include men from Pakistan, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom – are still at large, however. U.S. officials say warrants will be issued for their arrests.

The newly released indictment alleges the group operated an international procurement network of front companies in order to smuggle American goods to two organizations linked to Pakistan’s nuclear program.

It lists 38 separate illegal exports meant to deliver goods to the Advanced Engineering Research Organization and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, organizations whose activities have been deemed contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.

“The alleged behaviour of these five individuals presented more than a violation of U.S. export laws, it posed a potential threat to the national security interests of the United States and to the delicate balance of power among nations within the region,” acting special agent in charge Jason Molina of Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement.

The Defense Criminal Investigative Service said halting illegal exports of “sensitive defence technology” is a top priority.

The charges and allegations laid out in the indictment have not been tested in court.

