Two provincial by-elections are set to be held at the end of next month.

Premier Doug Ford’s office says by-elections in Kanata-Carleton and Scarborough-Guildwood will be held July 27.

The Ottawa-area riding of Kanata-Carleton was vacated in March when Merrilee Fullerton abruptly resigned both her post as minister of children, community and social services and her seat.

The east Toronto riding of Scarborough-Guildwood has been vacant since Mitzie Hunter resigned last month to unsuccessfully run in Toronto’s mayoral by-election.

Hunter held one of the legislature’s few Liberal seats.

Ontario will likely soon have another by-election in the works, as Laura Mae Lindo, who represents Kitchener-Centre for the NDP, has indicated she will resign next month.