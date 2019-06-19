 Skip to main content

Canada Two Ottawa men face child pornography charges after tips from Australian police, social media company

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Police in Ottawa say two men are facing child pornography charges after the force received tips from a police department in Australia and a social media company.

Ottawa cops say they were contacted by the Queensland Police Service in late 2017 about an undercover investigation where a suspect appeared to be located in the Ottawa region.

Late last year, police say a social media company advised them of a user who appeared to be from the Ottawa area and was believed to be involved in distributing child porn.

Police say a subsequent investigation by the force’s internet child exploitation unit revealed that the two men lived at the same address in the city’s Blossom Park area.

A search warrant was executed at the home on Tuesday, and police say officers found “extensive collections” of images and videos of children being abused and tortured on devices belonging to the two men.

Police say they’re still working to identify the victims, but they’re concerned they may be located in the Ottawa area.

