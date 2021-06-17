 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Alberta

Two patients at Calgary hospital die from COVID-19 Delta variant

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Two patients at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary, Alta, both in their 80s, have died after contracting the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A health official says two patients at Calgary’s Foothills hospital have died from the Delta variant of COVID-19 – and one had been fully immunized.

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the two patients, a man and a woman, were in their 80s, had significant co-morbidities and likely acquired the virus in the hospital.

One patient had received two doses of an mRNA vaccine, while the other had not been immunized.

They were among 23 hospital patients and staff who became infected with the Delta variant, one of the variants first identified in India.

‘Variant of interest’ vs. ‘variant of concern’: What’s the difference?

Which COVID-19 ‘variants of concern’ are in Canada?

Health experts have stressed that it is still possible to contract COVID-19 even with full immunization, but that the chances of severe outcomes drop significantly with vaccination.

The Delta variant is being watched carefully in Alberta, given it is now the dominant strain in the United Kingdom and, with its rapid transmission, is threatening plans there to reopen the economy and lift health restrictions.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

