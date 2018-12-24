Two pedestrians killed, three injured in separate incidents in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick

A flurry of pre-Christmas accidents across the Maritimes have left two pedestrians dead and three others injured.

Nova Scotia RCMP said a 31-year-old man was killed early Christmas Eve morning after being hit by a pickup truck while walking on the Cabot Trail in Ingonish.

In New Brunswick, a 70-year-old man died in hospital on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk in Moncton.

Meanwhile, at least three pedestrians were injured in separate incidents in the Halifax area in as many days.

Halifax police say a man was crossing Cogswell Street near Quinpool Road at the Halifax Common early Sunday when he was hit by a taxi, causing life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Dartmouth, was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Police say a 73-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a city bus while crossing a roadway at the Mumford Road bus terminal late Friday.

Earlier that morning, a pedestrian was hit while crossing Barrington Street near Duke Street in a marked crosswalk, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The driver in that incident, a 63-year-old man, was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

A spokesman for Nova Scotia RCMP said such tragedies are usually felt on both sides.

“Of course, for the family of the injured or deceased person, it’s something so difficult to deal with. But the person that was operating the vehicle and strikes the pedestrian — that’s a life-altering moment for them as well,” said Cpl. Andrew Joyce, who has responded to many pedestrian-vehicle accidents in his career.

Halifax Regional Police said there were 159 collisions involving 168 pedestrians between January and October in their jurisdiction, with 82 per cent of those pedestrians suffering minor injuries or none at all. That’s 11 fewer collisions compared to the same period last year, police said.

On Dec. 14, a man was hit by a vehicle on Gottingen Street in Halifax and died at the scene.

Joyce reminded pedestrians to walk off of the roadway, walk against the traffic flow, wear reflective clothing in possible, and be careful crossing the street by stopping, looking and listening. Drivers should be diligent about watching for pedestrians on the road, he said.