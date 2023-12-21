Two youths in eastern Prince Edward Island are facing “homicide-related charges” following the recent discovery of human remains near Milltown Cross, P.E.I.

The RCMP issued a statement today saying the two accused appeared Wednesday in Charlottetown provincial court.

The pair, whose identities are protected by a publication ban, were arrested Tuesday in connection with a missing persons case that was brought to the public’s attention earlier this month.

Unidentified remains were found Wednesday near Milltown Cross.

The provincial coroner’s office has been called in to identify the remains.

The publication ban applies to the release of any information that could identify the victim or the two accused, who remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in provincial court on Dec. 27 and Jan. 18.