Two people charged after allegedly threatening to ‘blow up’ east-end Toronto mosque

Two people are facing charges after allegedly trying to break into an east-end Toronto mosque and threatening to blow it up when confronted by a staff member.

Toronto police say the accused were under the influence of drugs when they allegedly tried to enter the Islamic Institute of Toronto on Tuesday morning, and there’s no evidence suggesting what happened was hate-motivated.

Investigators also say the pair didn’t have any weapons or explosives on them.

Nonetheless, police say the hate crimes unit is investigating “out of an abundance of caution.”

A 24-year-old man and 22-year-old woman are charged with break-and-enter, threatening death and mischief to property endangering life.

The Islamic Institute of Toronto says it’s disconcerting that this happened so soon after the allegedly hate-motivated killing of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., earlier this month.

