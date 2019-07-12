Two people dead after small plane crashes in central Ontario

The Transportation Safety Board says two people are dead after a small plane crashed in central Ontario on Thursday.

Spokesman Alex Fournier says the plane left from an area near Hawk Lake in eastern Ontario and was headed for Oba Lake.

He says the plane crashed shortly after take off around 9 a.m. with two people on board.

OPP say the crash took place near Wawa, Ont., in the town of Hawk Junction, which is about 100 kilometres south of Oba Lake.

Police say two adults were pronounced dead, but their identities have not been released pending a post mortem.

Fournier says the cause of the crash is still being investigated.