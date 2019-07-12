 Skip to main content

Canada Two people dead after small plane crashes in central Ontario

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Two people dead after small plane crashes in central Ontario

Wawa, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

The Transportation Safety Board says two people are dead after a small plane crashed in central Ontario on Thursday.

Spokesman Alex Fournier says the plane left from an area near Hawk Lake in eastern Ontario and was headed for Oba Lake.

He says the plane crashed shortly after take off around 9 a.m. with two people on board.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say the crash took place near Wawa, Ont., in the town of Hawk Junction, which is about 100 kilometres south of Oba Lake.

Police say two adults were pronounced dead, but their identities have not been released pending a post mortem.

Fournier says the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter