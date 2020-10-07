Two people dead after vehicle plunges into Montreal-area lake

Two people are dead after the vehicle they were in plunged into a lake in the Montreal area.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of St-Joseph Blvd. and 34th Ave. in the city’s Lachine borough.

The bodies of two people – a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman – were recovered earlier today.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal police say their investigation is ongoing and don’t know why the car ended up in Lac St-Louis, but say they suspect driver error was at fault.

Witnesses at the scene tried to help the people in the vehicle.

City police, the fire department and Canadian Coast Guard were involved at the scene.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.