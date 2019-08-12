 Skip to main content

Canada Two people dead, four injured in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga, Ont.

Two people dead, four injured in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga, Ont.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been killed and four injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga, Ont., west of Toronto.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted that the accident happened late Sunday night in the highway’s east bound lanes near Dixie Road and involved three vehicles, including a tractor trailer truck that went up in flames.

Schmidt said one of the victims died at the scene and five others were transported to hospital where one later died.

The others were reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Schmidt said initial reports indicated a Corvette lost control after passing the semi-trailer and then collided with the truck, causing it to go into the express lanes, roll over and burst into flames, at which time a third vehicle became involved.

The crash littered the highway with debris, forcing the closure of the east bound lanes at the accident site.

