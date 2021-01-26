Two people dead, three injured in multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Burlington, Ont.

Police say two women have died and three people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called shortly after 5:30 a.m. to the four-vehicle collision.

They say it appears a Mitsubishi vehicle crossed from the westbound lanes into the eastbound ones and collided head on with an Acura.

Police say the Mitsubishi was then hit by a truck, after which a fourth vehicle lost control and rolled into the centre median ditch.

Investigators say two women in the Mitsubishi were killed and three others are being treated for minor injuries.

They say it’s unclear what caused the crash, and it will likely take at least five or six hours for the highway to reopen in the area.

