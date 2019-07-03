Two people found dead after car plunges into Lake Ontario in Burlington, police say

Police west of Toronto say a married couple has died after their car plunged into the waters of Lake Ontario on Tuesday evening.
Halton regional police are still trying to figure out why the blue sedan went into the lake in LaSalle Park in Burlington, Ont., at about 8 p.m.
They say officers weren’t able to get the bodies of a 55-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman out of the vehicle until the whole car was lifted out of the lake.
Const. Ryan Anderson says the extraction process took two hours, in part because the Halton police don’t have their own dive unit.
He says they had to call on Peel Regional Police and Toronto police for help.
Anderson says a post-mortem will be conducted either Wednesday or Thursday to figure out whether the driver had a medical condition that led to the crash.
In the meantime, he says, officers from the Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating.
He says officers are also considering whether the crash could have been intentional, or if there was a mechanical issue with the car.
