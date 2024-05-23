Skip to main content
Two people in life-threatening condition after shooting in Mississauga
Mississauga, ont.
The Canadian Press

Police say two people were sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after a late-night shooting in a Mississauga, Ont., school parking lot.

Peel regional police say officers were called to a shooting near Montevideo Road and Lorca Crescent around 11:10 p.m.

They say two male victims who had been shot were taken to hospital.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled the area and are still being searched for by officers.

They have not shared any suspect descriptions.

Police say there will be a heavy police presence in the area, but they say it appears to be an isolated incident.

