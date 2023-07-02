Quebec provincial police are searching for two people who remain missing after a landslide following torrential rain in Quebec’s Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean region Saturday.

Police say several people were attempting to clear storm-related debris from a road in Riviere-Eternite, Que., about 170 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, when the landslide occurred around 1:30 p.m.

“A landslide and an overflow of the Eternite River swept away the people who were on the road to clear the route of debris. Three people were carried away by the current. A man in his 40s was located and rescued,” said police spokesman Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu.

The man suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The two other people, a man and a woman, remain missing.

Beaulieu said police have deployed a helicopter and divers, as well as search teams on the ground, in an effort to find the missing people.

Environment Canada said it estimates around 130 millimetres of rain fell in the area in two hours on Saturday.

Riviere-Eternite has declared a state of emergency and recommended the community’s 400 residents evacuate.

A provincial highway running through the town has been closed due to erosion as a result of the storm.

Quebec’s Transport Department said major work is required and the road will remain closed throughout the day and possibly longer.

Part of a provincial park near the town has been closed and evacuated, due to several road washouts, Quebec’s parks agancy, the Societe des etablissements de plein air du Quebec, said Sunday.