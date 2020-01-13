 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Two premiers apologize for ‘inappropriate’ jab at N.L. Tory Leader Ches Crosbie

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie addresses supporters in St. John's, N.L., on May 16, 2019.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

A meeting of Eastern Canadian premiers began Monday with two provincial leaders apologizing for a joke that compared Newfoundland and Labrador’s Tory leader to his recently deceased father.

During a meeting Sunday, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball laughed when Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Ches Crosbie is “not as great” as his father, John Crosbie, at public speaking.

John Crosbie, a former federal cabinet minister and former lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, died Friday at the age of 88.

Story continues below advertisement

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservative caucus issued a statement Monday morning requesting an apology from Legault and Ball for the “inappropriate, disrespectful and tasteless” comment.

Ball opened Monday’s meeting by apologizing to the Crosbie family for the incident.

Legault added that John Crosbie was a great Canadian and apologized for the “bad joke” about differences between Ches Crosbie and his father.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies