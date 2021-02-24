Two schools in Sudbury, Ont., closed after five COVID-19 cases confirmed

Public health officials in Sudbury, Ont., have dismissed students and staff from two schools following five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Lasalle Secondary School and Cyril Varney Public School were closed today.

All five cases have been identified by Public Health Sudbury & Districts as variants of concern.

The afternoon route of elementary bus N100 is also affected.

Staff and students at the two schools and on the bus route are being advised by public health officials to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

Officials say there is no evidence that the virus was acquired or spread within the school communities, so no outbreak has been declared.

The large number of COVID-19 infections in some places makes it more likely for new variants of the virus to emerge. Science Reporter Ivan Semeniuk explains how vaccines may not be as effective against these new strains, making it a race to control and track the spread of variants before they become a dangerous new outbreak. The Globe and Mail

