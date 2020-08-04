 Skip to main content
Two security breaches affect health information of 211 people in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
The Nova Scotia Health Authority says a pair of security breaches have affected the health information of 211 people.

In a news release, the authority says it is in the process of contacting all of the individuals by letter after their information was “inappropriately accessed” in two separate and unrelated incidents.

No details around the breaches have been publicly disclosed, although the authority says it will discuss specifics with the individuals affected.

It says it has notified the province’s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner and will work with the office on any recommendations it makes.

The authority says it takes a number of steps to ensure its employees understand appropriate access to medical information and the importance of keeping it confidential, while also monitoring access.

It says staff must sign pledges of confidentiality, there is ongoing education for managers and front line staff, and pro-active auditing.

“We apologize to everyone whose private information was viewed and to Nova Scotians in general, who entrust our organization and its people with care of their health and safeguarding of their personal health information,” the release said.

In a separate news release, Progressive Conservative health critic Karla MacFarlane called the breaches “appalling”, adding that the Liberal government of Premier Stephen McNeil isn’t doing enough to safeguard the private information of individuals.

“We know that there were over 850 privacy breaches of medical records last year,” said MacFarlane. “It’s clear as day that the McNeil government has a fundamental problem with safeguarding confidential information.”

Report an error
