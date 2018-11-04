One person dead after two small planes crash in mid-air near Ottawa

Paramedics say one person is dead after two small planes crashed mid-air in Ottawa on Sunday morning.
Ottawa police say the collision occurred over the west end of the city just after 10 a.m.
Staff Sgt. Jamie Harper says one plane then crashed into a field and the other managed to land at the Ottawa International Airport.
A spokesman for Ottawa paramedics, Marc-Antoine Deschamps, says one person who was in the plane that crashed in the field was pronounced dead on scene.
Deschamps says no injuries were reported from the other plane.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the plane at the airport sustained minor damage.
Police say it is not yet known how many people were aboard each aircraft
