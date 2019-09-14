Two students dead, several seriously injured in Vancouver Island bus accident

The University of Victoria says two of its students died and several others were injured after a bus rolled over on Vancouver Island.

The university says in a statement that it was notified on Friday night about the rollover and that the bus was travelling to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says the incident happened on a gravel road between the communities of Port Alberni and Bamfield and that it received a call for assistance at around 10 p.m.

Air Force Capt. David Burneau says three people were airlifted to a hospital in Victoria with serious or critical injuries.

He says the Port Alberni Fire Department transported 35 others to another hospital with minor injuries or as a precaution.

Burneau says there were about 40 people on the bus, all of them believed to be adults.

The university’s president, Jamie Cassels, says he offers his condolences to the students’ families and that counselling services will be offered to those affected.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the RCMP.

