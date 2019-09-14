 Skip to main content

Canada Two students dead, several seriously injured in Vancouver Island bus accident

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Two students dead, several seriously injured in Vancouver Island bus accident

PORT ALBERNI, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The University of Victoria says two of its students died and several others were injured after a bus rolled over on Vancouver Island.

The university says in a statement that it was notified on Friday night about the rollover and that the bus was travelling to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says the incident happened on a gravel road between the communities of Port Alberni and Bamfield and that it received a call for assistance at around 10 p.m.

Air Force Capt. David Burneau says three people were airlifted to a hospital in Victoria with serious or critical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the Port Alberni Fire Department transported 35 others to another hospital with minor injuries or as a precaution.

Burneau says there were about 40 people on the bus, all of them believed to be adults.

The university’s president, Jamie Cassels, says he offers his condolences to the students’ families and that counselling services will be offered to those affected.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the RCMP.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter