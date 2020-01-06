 Skip to main content

Canada

Two suspects sought in connection with bank robbery in Richmond Hill, Ont.

RICHMOND HILL, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police are investigating an armed bank robbery they say took place north of Toronto over the weekend.

York Regional Police say they were called to a bank in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Sunday afternoon after two suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They say the suspects were both men and one was armed with a handgun.

Police say the men took off in a black mid-size sedan that had been waiting outside.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

