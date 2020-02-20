 Skip to main content

Canada

Two teachers’ unions resume talks with Ontario government as joint, provincewide strike looms

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Teachers picket outside St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic High School, in Aurora, Ont., on Feb. 4, 2020.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Bargaining is set to resume today between the Ontario government and two teachers’ unions, just one day before a planned joint strike by all four major teacher groups in the province.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, or OECTA, the French public teachers’ union and the unions representing elementary and secondary school teachers are planning a provincewide strike tomorrow.

OECTA is also planning rotating, one-day strikes starting next week if they can’t make progress toward a new agreement.

Today marks the third day of talks for OECTA since negotiations broke down in early January, while the French teachers’ union has had sporadic bargaining dates over the past few months.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has expressed frustration with the strikes, which he says have adverse impacts on kids and their families.

He’s signalled flexibility on class sizes, one of the most contentious issues in the ongoing negotiations, but the government hasn’t budged on compensation for teachers.

