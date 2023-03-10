Two teenagers are facing charges after online threats were made to two separate high schools in Peel Region.

Police said this week they would be increasing their presence around several high schools they say were named in shooting threats posted online on March 2.

Thursday morning, police were called to two of the schools that had been threatened, where investigators identified and arrested two suspects.

A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy have each been charged with one count of uttering threats.

Both were released with conditions and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on a future date.

Peel Regional Police say they are continue to investigate the threats posted on social media, and will have a visible presence on Friday at the named schools in Brampton, Ont. and Mississauga, Ont.