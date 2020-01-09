 Skip to main content

Canada

Two teens charged after life-threatening assault in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Thunder Bay police have charged two teenagers with assault.

David Jackson/The Globe and Mail

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say two teenagers have been charged after an alleged break-in and assault that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were en route to a break-and-enter call at a home on the city’s south side early Thursday when they spotted footprints in the snow.

Officers followed the tracks and located two male suspects, aged 14 and 19.

Further investigation led them to discover that an 18-year-old man had been assaulted at an address — on Syndicate Avenue North.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the case was handed over to the force’s major crimes unit.

The two accused appeared in court on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault.

They were remanded in custody with court appearances later this month.

