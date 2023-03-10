Two teenagers accused in a shooting at a Toronto area high school last month are now facing new charges following a Peel Regional Police investigation into a series of armed robberies and a carjacking.

Police say at least two currency exchange shops in Peel Region were robbed at gunpoint on Feb. 3, and the alleged suspects took off in a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the same two suspects are believed to be responsible for an armed carjacking in Brampton, Ont. on Feb. 16.

Police allege that following the carjacking, the suspects then drove to Toronto’s Weston Collegiate Institute, where a 15-year-old student was shot in the school’s parking lot.

Both suspects were arrested at a home in Mississauga, Ont. on Feb. 17, and charged with several firearms-related offences, including attempted murder in relation to the shooting.

On March 9, the two 17-year-old boys, both from Brampton, Ont. appeared in court to face additional charges, which include two counts of robbery with a firearm and possession of stolen property.